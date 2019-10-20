The box score was posted on Twitter, and these are the notes taken from that sheet.

Indiana lost to Marquette, 72-69, during a secret scrimmage at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday. The scrimmage began at 12:30 p.m. ET and was closed to the media. The scrimmage served as a first look into what the Indiana team might look like without Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford.

Sophomore guard Rob Phinisee and senior guard Devonte Green did not play in the scrimmage after having not participated in Hoosier Hysteria either. Head coach Archie Miller also received a technical foul.

The biggest note from the box score is that freshman guard Armaan Franklin led the team in scoring, with 14 points. Four Hoosiers – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk, Al Durham and Franklin – reached double-digit scoring.

As a team, Indiana shot 45 percent from the floor and 5-of-10 from three, but it also struggled at the line, with a 55.8 free throw percentage (24-for-43). Free throw shooting is an area that haunted Indiana last season, as it rated No. 327 in the country with a 65.5 percentage.

The starting five was Justin Smith, Jackson-Davis, Brunk, Durham and Damezi Anderson, and despite coming in off the bench, Franklin logged the most minutes, with 29 minutes. Anderson played 29 minutes, and Smith played 28.

Jerome Hunter played 14 minutes, hitting 2-of-3 shots and 2-of-2 free throws but turning the ball over four times.

Smith took the most shots, with 10, and hit his lone three-point attempt. Race Thompson brought down seven rebounds and missed all five shots he attempted. Jackson-Davis logged 17 minutes, and while scoring 11 points, he fouled out as well.

Indiana scored more points than Marquette on fast breaks, which Miller is hoping to see out of his team this season.

Indiana will play an exhibition against Gannon on Oct. 29.