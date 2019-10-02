The Hoosier Daily: October 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana passing defense struggles are multi-faceted
Tom Allen implements three goals for Indiana during its bye week
Tweets of the Day
Details for Saturday's Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville 👇https://t.co/TeRkdvXARK— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 1, 2019
i wanna thank God first for blessing me with this opportunity, i wanna thank my parents for pushing me and guiding me every step of the way, i wanna thank Coach Tatum, my trainers, and everyone else that has played a major part in life. that being said i am committing to...🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9VYXB8XaBH— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) October 2, 2019
Buccaneers reported tryouts for LBs Nick DeLuca, Tegray Scales.— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) October 1, 2019
Indiana spent a lot of time taking numbers via bubble screens vs. zone coverage at Michigan State on Saturday.— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 1, 2019
Then found man coverage and used the old hard bubble sell to create a shot play. Didn't land. But an impressive plan overall from Hoosier OC Kalen DeBoer pic.twitter.com/G2ZkSoly2i
Five-star Florida 2022 safety Alfonzo Allen receives an offer from Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/48kxSUdtD5— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 1, 2019
Headlines
After nearly 2 years off court, Race Thompson ready to show IU fans what he can do -- Indianapolis Star
Steeled by Adversity -- Jerome Hunter Back on Track -- IU Athletics
Allen: 'We Have To Finish.' -- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen refuses to accept 'Same Ol' Hoosiers' mantra -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.