Indiana surrendered 300 passing yards to Michigan State on Saturday, and the biggest plays of the game for the Spartans came through the air. While IU has talent in the secondary, it's clear that its inexperience and lack of a pass rush affect the performance of the group in a major way.

Indiana freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen played the best of any Indiana defender against Michigan State in Saturday’s 40-31 loss. In fact, Pro Football Focus gave him a top-five cornerback grade in the nation for his four breakups.

Mullen’s performance was obvious, and his big-play effort in the endzone and on third down jumped out when his name and number were called. But while it was an encouraging day for the Florida-native, it also served as a mask for a secondary that seemed vulnerable more often than not.

“The young secondary has to continue to grow,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen told the media Monday. “I know that Tiawan played extremely well, but we challenged some other guys, even between the end of the game and this moment right now. Met with some guys already about them elevating their play at that position.”

Coming into the season, the secondary was viewed as the strength of the IU defense. With experienced players like Andre Brown, Marcelino Ball, A’Shon Riggins and Raheem Layne, the younger, more inexperienced players, like Devon Matthews, Reese Taylor, Jaylin Williams and Mullen seemed like bonus talent to rotate in.

But that bonus talent has become necessary talent early in the season, as the secondary has struggled. The pass defense isn’t bad – sixth in the Big Ten, with 194 passing yards allowed per game – but the Indiana’s coverage has been bad. PFF grades IU second-to-last in the conference from a coverage standpoint.

It’s delved into its youth and become more reliant on inexperienced players to make plays than anyone expected before week one. Certainly, missing Riggins and his wealth of experience as well as Taylor’s athleticism hasn’t helped, but Jaylin Williams came up with the big interception that ended the game against Ball State, Matthews and Juwan Burgess have worked well in rushing defense and Mullen has done what Mullen has done.