Tom Allen implements three goals for Indiana during its bye week
Indiana won't play a game this upcoming Saturday because of its first bye week of the 2019 season. When the Hoosiers return to game action on Oct. 12, they'll host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for homecoming at noon.
During Monday's press conference, head coach Tom Allen outlined three goals that he expects his team to to achieve in practice this week. With a full week away from game preparations, the focus shifts inward, rather than toward the next opponent.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana head Coach Tom Allen set three distinct goals as the team heads into its first bye week of the season. He's looking for the players to receive a break from both the physically and mentally exhausting aspects of the sport.
Over the upcoming week, injured players will have a chance to recuperate from their ailing injuries while also getting an extra week of basic, fundamental practices.
Here's what Allen mentioned.
1. Create a mental and physical break for the team.
Back at the start of August, Indiana opened up its 2019 fall camp. Since then, it's been nonstop grinding in preparation for the first five games of the season. The Hoosiers have spent most of their time at Memorial Stadium, but had to endure a beating at the hands of Ohio State in front of a home crowd.
The team's first true road game was in East Lansing last week against the Michigan State Spartans. Conference play in the Big Ten is a grueling task, especially in a stadium that's rooting against you. Despite the disappointing loss against Michigan State, Indiana is still sitting at an expected 3-2 record and are currently favored in the next four matchups on the remaining schedule.
indiana up to 29th! and officially favored by s&p in the next four games:— crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) September 29, 2019
rutger: -23
at maryland: -4
at nebraska: -1.5
northwestern: -14 https://t.co/3umszTgcCM
Without an opponent to play against in week six, Indiana will decrease the volume of its time spent scheming and sitting in meetings.
"We are going to work, and when we work, we'll be full bore," Allen said on Monday. "Practices will be a little shorter, but just the physical break as well. We've got to get some guys rested."
Easing back into the next section of the Hoosiers' season will be vital for players to strengthen their bodies before another week of preparation for Rutgers.
2. Get injured players healthy for the rest of the season.
Aside from the season ending injury to senior offensive lineman Coy Cronk, Indiana has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The biggest name on that list was redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who missed two games due to injury.
He returned to the lineup this week and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time in three games.
Against Michigan State, Indiana's secondary was a positional group that struggled outside of true freshman Tiawan Mullen. A reason for the poor play was the defense being without sophomore Reese Taylor and senior A'Shon Riggins for the game due to injury.
"He's definitely battled some injuries this year, and it's been hard for him," Allen said of Riggins. "He's given so much to our program. Just want him to get healthy so he can get back and help us."
As for Taylor, Allen said the team certainly missed him on coverage against Michigan State, but if his rehabilitation goes as planned, Allen said he would be back in the lineup and ready to play against Rutgers.
Other players mentioned that are looking to move past minor injuries include sophomore defensive lineman Juan Harris, and sophomore tight end Matt Bjorson.
Bjorson was limited against Michigan State, but was able to play well enough to receiver the award for Special Teams Player of the Week for Indiana.
3. Improve fundamentally and technically as a team.
For Indiana to earn a bid to a bowl game this season, it will have to continue playing like it did against Michigan State, and in some areas play better. Early in the season missed tackles were a real problem. Now, the team must get back to taking the ball away on defense and being able to finish close games as a team.
"When you watch the film you're encouraged and excited about what you're becoming," Allen said of his team against Michigan State. "You have a chance with a small thing here, a small thing here that adds up to a big change."
With difficult losses come learning moments for the young players that make up the nucleus of Indiana's football team. Allen cited discipline as a primary factor in executing late against challenging opponents.
He also stressed the importance of walk throughs, saying that players have to believe the situation they are rehearsing is one they'll see in a game. For the players lined up and watching, they need to envision themselves in those situations with mental reps.
"It comes down to a few key plays at the end of the game," Allen said. "I've heard coaches talk about this forever. It doesn't matter the level. NFL is no different. Games are one-possession games every single week. And that's how it is in this conference for the most part."
For Indiana to break through and strive for nine wins as the fanbase has referenced, the team has to grow mentally over the next week before commencing the rest of the its schedule.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.