Indiana won't play a game this upcoming Saturday because of its first bye week of the 2019 season. When the Hoosiers return to game action on Oct. 12, they'll host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for homecoming at noon. During Monday's press conference, head coach Tom Allen outlined three goals that he expects his team to to achieve in practice this week. With a full week away from game preparations, the focus shifts inward, rather than toward the next opponent.

Head coach Tom Allen talks into his headset during Indiana's game against Michigan State in East Lansing on Sept. 26. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Indiana head Coach Tom Allen set three distinct goals as the team heads into its first bye week of the season. He's looking for the players to receive a break from both the physically and mentally exhausting aspects of the sport. Over the upcoming week, injured players will have a chance to recuperate from their ailing injuries while also getting an extra week of basic, fundamental practices. Here's what Allen mentioned.

1. Create a mental and physical break for the team.

Back at the start of August, Indiana opened up its 2019 fall camp. Since then, it's been nonstop grinding in preparation for the first five games of the season. The Hoosiers have spent most of their time at Memorial Stadium, but had to endure a beating at the hands of Ohio State in front of a home crowd. The team's first true road game was in East Lansing last week against the Michigan State Spartans. Conference play in the Big Ten is a grueling task, especially in a stadium that's rooting against you. Despite the disappointing loss against Michigan State, Indiana is still sitting at an expected 3-2 record and are currently favored in the next four matchups on the remaining schedule.



indiana up to 29th! and officially favored by s&p in the next four games:



rutger: -23

at maryland: -4

at nebraska: -1.5

northwestern: -14 https://t.co/3umszTgcCM — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) September 29, 2019

Without an opponent to play against in week six, Indiana will decrease the volume of its time spent scheming and sitting in meetings. "We are going to work, and when we work, we'll be full bore," Allen said on Monday. "Practices will be a little shorter, but just the physical break as well. We've got to get some guys rested." Easing back into the next section of the Hoosiers' season will be vital for players to strengthen their bodies before another week of preparation for Rutgers.

2. Get injured players healthy for the rest of the season.

Aside from the season ending injury to senior offensive lineman Coy Cronk, Indiana has dealt with a number of injuries this season. The biggest name on that list was redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who missed two games due to injury. He returned to the lineup this week and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time in three games. Against Michigan State, Indiana's secondary was a positional group that struggled outside of true freshman Tiawan Mullen. A reason for the poor play was the defense being without sophomore Reese Taylor and senior A'Shon Riggins for the game due to injury. "He's definitely battled some injuries this year, and it's been hard for him," Allen said of Riggins. "He's given so much to our program. Just want him to get healthy so he can get back and help us." As for Taylor, Allen said the team certainly missed him on coverage against Michigan State, but if his rehabilitation goes as planned, Allen said he would be back in the lineup and ready to play against Rutgers. Other players mentioned that are looking to move past minor injuries include sophomore defensive lineman Juan Harris, and sophomore tight end Matt Bjorson. Bjorson was limited against Michigan State, but was able to play well enough to receiver the award for Special Teams Player of the Week for Indiana.

3. Improve fundamentally and technically as a team.