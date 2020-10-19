TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 19th

The Hoosier Daily: October 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
IHSAA playoffs feature matchups with Indiana ties
IU looking for first win against Penn State since 2013
Tweets of the Day
We're coming 💥 pic.twitter.com/c1ZgpJKDCM— D mac ⚡️❄️ (@DElliottXLV) October 18, 2020
Keepin' it 💯#ProIU | #Crew96 https://t.co/bTZSdbbFfL— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) October 19, 2020
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 19, 2020
🏀 Freddie McSwain Jr @Mcswain_Jr21 (@GunnersOberwart🇦🇹): 6 pts (3-5 FG), 3 rebs
#iufb recruit https://t.co/Lm3L2VTSMZ— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 18, 2020
Indiana with 5 voting points in the coaches poll. #iufb https://t.co/33DBqZfu7O— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 18, 2020
RT to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the 2-point conversion. #Titans re-take the lead 29-23. https://t.co/qKi1jIN36o— Emily Proud (@emily_proud) October 18, 2020
#iuwbb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 18, 2020
🏀 Amanda Cahill @acahi11 (Résidence Walferdange🇱🇺): 33 pts (13-16 FG, 6-8 3FG), 12 rebs
Headlines
HOOSIERS RECEIVING VOTES IN COACHES, AP POLLS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Week 2 opponent preview: Rutgers-- Crimson Quarry
Junior transfer Danielle Patterson hopes to make an immediate effect for IU women’s basketball-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten football power rankings | All or nothing for Ohio State-- Indy Star
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
