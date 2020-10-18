TheHoosier - IHSAA playoffs feature matchups with Indiana ties

The draws have been released and the road to Lucas Oil Stadium and a state championship in Indiana are on the horizon. Here’s a look at some interesting matchups and playoff games featuring Indiana recruits and commits.

Class 6A

The Class 6 A sectional round begins Oct. 30 and features several games with Indiana ties.

In Sectional 4, Fishers and tight end Jeffery Simmons, who has an offer from Indiana, will open up against Hamilton Southeastern. The two teams met Sept. 11 with Hamilton Southeastern picking up a 21-9 win. The winner plays the winner of Noblesville and Westfield.

In Sectional 5, Joshua Sales and Brownsburg open up with Avon. The Bulldogs, who played on national television earlier this year, thumped Avon 47-29 earlier this year.

In Sectional 7, Lawrence North open its title chase up against Lawrence Central. Lawrence North is led by Indiana commit and quarterback Donaven McCulley and recruit and wide receiver Omar Cooper. Lawrence Central, on the other hand, is coached by former Indiana standout Will Patterson. The winner will play the winner of North Central and Warren Central. Lawrence North fell to North Central earlier this year, but recently defeated Warren Central.

In Sectional 8, top ranked Center Grove will look to get back to the state championship game with Indiana targets Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry. The Trojans open up the sectional round at Columbus North, with the winner facing either Columbus East or Franklin Central.