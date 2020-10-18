TheHoosier - IHSAA playoffs feature matchups with Indiana ties

IHSAA playoffs feature matchups with Indiana ties
The draws have been released and the road to Lucas Oil Stadium and a state championship in Indiana are on the horizon. Here’s a look at some interesting matchups and playoff games featuring Indiana recruits and commits.
Class 6A
The Class 6 A sectional round begins Oct. 30 and features several games with Indiana ties.
In Sectional 4, Fishers and tight end Jeffery Simmons, who has an offer from Indiana, will open up against Hamilton Southeastern. The two teams met Sept. 11 with Hamilton Southeastern picking up a 21-9 win. The winner plays the winner of Noblesville and Westfield.
In Sectional 5, Joshua Sales and Brownsburg open up with Avon. The Bulldogs, who played on national television earlier this year, thumped Avon 47-29 earlier this year.
In Sectional 7, Lawrence North open its title chase up against Lawrence Central. Lawrence North is led by Indiana commit and quarterback Donaven McCulley and recruit and wide receiver Omar Cooper. Lawrence Central, on the other hand, is coached by former Indiana standout Will Patterson. The winner will play the winner of North Central and Warren Central. Lawrence North fell to North Central earlier this year, but recently defeated Warren Central.
In Sectional 8, top ranked Center Grove will look to get back to the state championship game with Indiana targets Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry. The Trojans open up the sectional round at Columbus North, with the winner facing either Columbus East or Franklin Central.
Class 5A
Valparaiso finished second in Class 5A a season ago, and will open things up against Michigan City in Sectional 9. Valpo features Indiana commit Cooper Jones on its defense.
Bloomington North and Indiana commit Aaron Steinfeldt will open the sectional round up at Evansville North in Sectional 15. The winner will play the winner of Bloomington South and Castle.
Two interesting matchups in Class 5A feature defending state champion New Palestine and Floyd Central. The Dragons of New Palestine will kick off Sectional 14 at home against Franklin Community. The two teams met last year for the sectional title. Floyd Central will square off with Jeffersonville in the first round of Sectional 16.
Class 4A
The game in the northern part of the state in Class 4A may be in Sectional 19 as Leo opens up with a road trip to Northridge. At the time of the draw, the two teams were a combined 11-2. Leo features Indiana recruit and lineman Landen Livingston.
Class 3A
Class 3A features a few interesting matchups. In Sectional 28, Brebeuf Jesuit and Indiana recruit Joe Strickland open up against North Montgomery.
That sectional could feature a great round two matchup should defending champ Chatard and Lafayette Jefferson both make it out of the first round. Chatard and Lafayette Jefferson both have only one loss at press time. In Sectional 31, traditional powers Brownstown Central and Lawrenceburg will lock horns in the first round.
Class 2A
Sectional 34 features an interesting meeting between Delphi and Pioneer, while Sectional 35 offers up Eastside vs. Bluffton.
Class A
Sectional 46 offers up what could be an interesting sectional final should Lutheran, who played for a state title last year, and Covenant Christian both survive.
----
