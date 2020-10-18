TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 18th

The Hoosier Daily: October 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Feels good to sing it as a team again! Indiana, we're all for you!! pic.twitter.com/HMPBKhUjfH— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 17, 2020
Light me up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IAzWWUAmcu— iwonagrammy (@jamarjohnson568) October 17, 2020
We're ready to go. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0qishB2swy— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 17, 2020
The celebration is a bit rusty but the 👌🏻🏀 is not! 😤 #iuwbb ⚪️🔴 Great to be back on the court! pic.twitter.com/Ck7U7EgFkI— Liz Honegger (@LizHonegger) October 16, 2020
#iufb recruit https://t.co/VWeIOaVdRH— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 18, 2020
GLORY BOYZ 7DAYS pic.twitter.com/7fBzecltsu— miles marshall (@milesmarshall_) October 17, 2020
Longest active start streak among Guards in the NFL— SERC (@SERCenter) October 17, 2020
Joel Bitonio (CLE) 53
Laken Tomlinson (SF) 52
Dan Feeney (LAC) 46
Quenton Nelson (IND) 37
Will Hernandez (NYG) 37
Ali Marpet (TB) 37#Browns #FTTB #BoltUp #TogetherBlue #ForTheShoe #GoBucs #NFL
Headlines
Notes: The search for sacks and defensive players to watch-- Indy Star
Swinton carving a role in IU’s receiving corps-- Crimson Quarry
Perfect Or Not, Campbell, Whitehead and Teegardin Aim to Put Special in Special Teams-- IU Athletics
Bloomington to Bristol: Epstein uses IU experience in job at ESPN-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
