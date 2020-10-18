TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 18th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Feels good to sing it as a team again! Indiana, we're all for you!! pic.twitter.com/HMPBKhUjfH

The celebration is a bit rusty but the 👌🏻🏀 is not! 😤 #iuwbb ⚪️🔴 Great to be back on the court! pic.twitter.com/Ck7U7EgFkI

Longest active start streak among Guards in the NFL Joel Bitonio (CLE) 53 Laken Tomlinson (SF) 52 Dan Feeney (LAC) 46 Quenton Nelson (IND) 37 Will Hernandez (NYG) 37 Ali Marpet (TB) 37 #Browns #FTTB #BoltUp #TogetherBlue #ForTheShoe #GoBucs #NFL

Bloomington to Bristol: Epstein uses IU experience in job at ESPN-- IU Athletics

Perfect Or Not, Campbell, Whitehead and Teegardin Aim to Put Special in Special Teams-- IU Athletics

Notes: The search for sacks and defensive players to watch-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.