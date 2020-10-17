Texas standout talks offer from Indiana
The Indiana Hoosiers recently dipped into the Lonestar State and offered three defensive standouts from John Paul II Catholic School in Plano.
One of those standouts was Cameron Robertson, a three-star defensive end who is ranked as the No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation and the No. 110 player in the state of Texas.
Robertson, who plays alongside fellow Indiana recruits Terrance Brooks and Braxton Myers, tells TheHoosier.com he was surprised with his offer, but has really enjoyed establishing a relationship with assistant coach Kevin Peoples.
"I'm very excited about the offer since it's the Big Ten and early in my recruiting process. The call was very good. I was surprised because I didn't expect an Indiana offer at that moment. When it happened, it was very good. Coach Peoples and I discussed how education was very important and how he liked my style of play," Robertson said.
