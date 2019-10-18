The Hoosier Daily: October 18
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Cleveland 2020 tight end Sam Daugstrup commits to Indiana
Podcast: IBR with Steve Risley, Episode Three
Five total Hoosiers drafted into the XFL
Indiana Football: Freshman snap counts as of week seven
Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen previews Maryland
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen said Hunter Littlejohn will be a “game-time decision” this week after his injury against Rutgers. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 17, 2019
Sam Daugstrup, a 2020 tight end out of Cleveland, has committed to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/ZuJ3gAJAYs— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 18, 2019
Four-star guard Hassan Diarra will announce his college decision tomorrow. He has recently taken official visits to Indiana and Texas A&M. The senior is ranked amongst the Top-75 players in the 2020 class.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 18, 2019
Headlines
Brotherly, Family bonds shape Cam Jones -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU hopes to rectify road woes at Maryland -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Indiana's upcoming three-game stretch could be the most important of Tom Allen's career -- Saturday Tradition
2019-2020 Player Profile: Damezi Anderson -- Inside The Hall
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.