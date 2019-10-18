News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 18

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Cleveland 2020 tight end Sam Daugstrup commits to Indiana

Podcast: IBR with Steve Risley, Episode Three

Ask Anything: Volume 1

Five total Hoosiers drafted into the XFL

Indiana Football: Freshman snap counts as of week seven

Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen previews Maryland

Morning Musings: October 17

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Brotherly, Family bonds shape Cam Jones -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU hopes to rectify road woes at Maryland -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana's upcoming three-game stretch could be the most important of Tom Allen's career -- Saturday Tradition

2019-2020 Player Profile: Damezi Anderson -- Inside The Hall

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

{{ article.author_name }}