Podcast: IBR with Steve Risley, Episode Three
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
TheHoosier.com beat reporter Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss what Indiana Basketball is doing in mid-to-late October, how easy the non-conference schedule could be, who could make that next jump for the Hoosiers and what an 11-man rotation would look like at Indiana.
Listen to what the trio had to say at the embedded link below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.