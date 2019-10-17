Four more former Hoosiers were drafted into the XFL on Wednesday evening after former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales was drafted in phase three by the Dallas Renegades on Tuesday.

After each being passed up during the phases featuring their respective positions, wide receiver J-Shun Harris (New York Guardians), linebacker Robert McCray (New York Guardians), defensive end Bobby Richardson (Tampa Bay Vipers) and offensive lineman Andrew McDonald (St. Louis Battlehawks) were all drafted onto primitive XFL 71-man rosters.

All four Hoosiers were selected during the 30 rounds of the fifth phase of the draft, which lumped together all of the remaining players in the draft pool from all positions after each position was drafted in 10 rounds of four phases beforehand.

Each player, including Scales, will work out with their respective teams until teams are required to shorten their rosters to 52 players before the first game in February.

Harris battled three major knee injuries in his time at Indiana and had his most successful receiving season in 2018, when he caught 37 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also returned three punts for touchdowns, making him one of the best punt returners in IU history.

McCray played at Indiana from 2014-17 and never exploded onto the scene but recorded 46 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his career. His physique and skillset made him attractive to professional scouts.

Richardson played at Indiana from 2012-14 and recorded 100 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks before spending time with the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Redskins, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Canadian).

McDonald went undrafted out of Indiana in 2012 and spent time with the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts, the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns, the San Diego Chargers, the Houston Texans and the San Antonio Commanders (Alliance of American Football).