TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 17th

The Hoosier Daily: October 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Sheridan adapting to first year as play caller
Tweets of the Day
Producer of NBA head coach, NBA Executive of the Year, D1 head coaches, & much more... Even the #iubb managers program is elite.. https://t.co/u1XjIBLetu— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) October 16, 2020
🎤 Put the mic on @iam_djm25.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 16, 2020
"Another day, another dollar. Another day to get better & go harder." pic.twitter.com/mu9HLcy2Fv
Somebody saidddd 8️⃣ more days until 🤐 #Lesssgooo #Hoosiers🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oKUSWDn6pa— StevieScott (@Steviescott8_) October 16, 2020
All systems go.🚦— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) October 16, 2020
Day #⃣1⃣ of practice complete. https://t.co/BBEd3Bu2Vz#DoTheWork | #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/ZoObFucgGb
To follow up, Hulls told https://t.co/gF5TH0xw5a that it is a 'very exciting opportunity' and is excited to take on a 'leadership role... teaching younger guys the ins and outs of life/basketball here.' #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 16, 2020
He also said they are expecting their 3rd child in November. https://t.co/Had6CvQqDY
#iufb recruit and Center Grove qb and punter @Tayvenjacksonn2 leading the way so far. Has a touchdown pass and a 45-yard punt as Trojans lead Cathedral.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 16, 2020
I just saw the clip of @TheOmarCooper kickoff return. The #iufb recruit took the ball off the bounce and raced 75 yards for the score. Talk about impressive speed and skill set.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 17, 2020
GAME OF THE YEAR— IndyWeOutHere ‼️ (@IndyWeOutHere) October 17, 2020
#1 (8-0) Center Grove vs #1 (8-0) Cathedral
1:14 Left in the 4th Quarter
Down 13-10 w/ no timeouts @Tayvenjacksonn2 @trenton_veith pic.twitter.com/AE3ik2ljBx
Headlines
IU football preparing for ‘watermelon kick’ and a range of other special teams oddities-- Indy Star
Week 1 opponent preview: Penn State-- Crimson Quarry
New IU K Campbell eager to show off strong leg-- The Herald Bulletin
Sack Attack -- Defensive Line Coming After Quarterbacks-- IU Athletics
Indiana Women’s Basketball Begins Practice for 2020-21 Season-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
