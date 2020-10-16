Nick Sheridan and Michael Penix look to build off of a strong 2019 season (IU Athletics)

A new offensive coordinator taking over the reigns with no spring practice or offseason to work with could be spell disaster for some coaches and programs. But, it is quite the opposite for Indiana University and new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. While he is the third offensive coordinator in three seasons, Sheridan is quite familiar with the Hoosiers, having served previously as quarterbacks and tight ends coach before being promoted earlier this year. It also helps to have players like quarterback Michael Penix, wide receiver Whop Philyor and running back Stevie Scott back to help lessen some of the blow of a new play caller in the midst of a pandemic.

Recently, Sheridan stated the sense of urgency surrounding the program is high. However, there are positives. “But, I think the thing about sports, and specifically this, it’s fair to everybody. Everybody is in the same boat,” Sheridan said, alluding to the fact that every Big Ten team will kick off the weekend of Oct. 24. That includes Penn State, who will roll into Bloomington in a few weeks for the season opener. “It’s not like Penn State or the other teams in our league, that they have other games to prepare. We’re all going to start the same weekend. We’re going to do our very best to put our players in the best position so they can play fast and compete and do the simple things well,” Sheridan said.