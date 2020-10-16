Sheridan adapting to first year as play caller
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
A new offensive coordinator taking over the reigns with no spring practice or offseason to work with could be spell disaster for some coaches and programs. But, it is quite the opposite for Indiana University and new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.
While he is the third offensive coordinator in three seasons, Sheridan is quite familiar with the Hoosiers, having served previously as quarterbacks and tight ends coach before being promoted earlier this year. It also helps to have players like quarterback Michael Penix, wide receiver Whop Philyor and running back Stevie Scott back to help lessen some of the blow of a new play caller in the midst of a pandemic.
Recently, Sheridan stated the sense of urgency surrounding the program is high. However, there are positives.
“But, I think the thing about sports, and specifically this, it’s fair to everybody. Everybody is in the same boat,” Sheridan said, alluding to the fact that every Big Ten team will kick off the weekend of Oct. 24.
That includes Penn State, who will roll into Bloomington in a few weeks for the season opener.
“It’s not like Penn State or the other teams in our league, that they have other games to prepare. We’re all going to start the same weekend. We’re going to do our very best to put our players in the best position so they can play fast and compete and do the simple things well,” Sheridan said.
To help the process of adapting, Sheridan is stressing keeping things simple, and that includes the terminology and focusing on the here and now.
“It is an unconventional year, without a doubt. We are taking it one day at a time," Sheridan said. "The challenge for the coaches is it’s somewhat difficult to plan too far ahead. The ability to adjust and adapt and be flexible will serve us well. We have a coaching staff ready to pivot and alter the plan to best help our players."
And, that includes slowly adding different schemes and plays once the basics have been mastered.
“If we feel like we’ve grasped some concepts and the execution level is high, then, maybe, we can expand what we are doing and continue to grow," Sheridan said. "I want to make sure our players can do the simple things well, feel confident they can play fast and compete. We’re trying to limit them thinking. We want them to play fast. Simple is better."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.