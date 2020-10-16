In any normal offseason, the summer is a major adjustment period for incoming freshman classes, but this year has been anything but normal.

The four freshmen that enrolled at IU all bring different skillsets but one part of their games and personalities that are all similar, is their ability to buy-in an do 'whatever it takes' to win. As practice began on Oct. 14, not only were their individual skillsets on display, but so was their eagerness to learn, a welcomed sight for the coaches and returning players.

"Non-stop work (from everyone) … everybody wants to be around each other. Everyone wants to learn from the next man," Al Durham said at Tuesday's virtual media day. "It’s a good vibe. Everyone is locked in."

"All of our young guys, everyone who is here, is here for the right reasons," Archie Miller added.

With good senior leadership, it's been easy for the freshmen to learn on the fly and enjoy it all at the same time.

"The process has been difficult, but it has been fun at the same, just learning and growing," Geronimo said.

"They took me in really well," Galloway added of the upperclassmen. "It's been great to be on the court with these guys. I just follow their lead."

Indiana's freshman class was ranked No. 16 in the Rivals150 team rankings, highlighted by five-star point guard Khristian Lander. Everyone was aware of his reclassification to the 2020 class, but nobody really knew what to expect from someone who should still be a senior in high school. Earlier this summer it was obvious, Lander was going to make a significant impact.

“I feel good about Khristian (Lander) adding to our mix, just watching him with our upperclassmen, these five to six workouts,” Miller said earlier this summer. “If I walked in, I wouldn’t know he was a 17-year-old kid. He’s got that going for him.”

The part of Lander's game that is so intriguing is his playmaking ability, IQ and creativeness. Indiana ranked 12th in the Big Ten a year ago in assists per game (12.9) and last in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.03). Adding another ball handler was a necessity and an area that will be extremely helpful for the Hoosiers all season.

"For a higher assist total, we will definitely spread the floor out, using more guards, having more multiple ballhandlers with an opportunity to make a play off the bounce, off the dribble, off of ball screens," Miller said. "(It) will hopefully give us a little more opportunity and space to play. It will create more drives and more sharing of the ball."