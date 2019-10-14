Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

The Indiana offense looked efficient under the guidance of Michael Penix Jr. pic.twitter.com/FbjGMPx9V1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2019

Most yards after the catch, FBS WRs, through Week 7:



DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 435

Brandon Aiyuk, Ariz St: 424

Tylan Wallace, Okla St: 397

Dante Wright, Colo St: 393

Whop Philyor, Indiana: 333

Omar Bayless, Ark St: 316

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: 301 — Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) October 13, 2019

B1G leading rushers after Week 7 (yards):



J. Dobbins, Ohio State: 826

J. Taylor, Wisconsin: 825

R. Smith, Minnesota: 675

E. Collins, Michigan State: 492

S. Scott, Indiana: 445 — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 13, 2019

Top Defenses (Total Defense) through Week 7:

1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Missouri

7: UAB

8. Oregon

9. San Diego State

10. Utah

11. Virginia

12. Georgia

13. Indiana

14. Michigan

15. TCU — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 13, 2019

Indiana had some playmakers show up on the outside in Week 7! pic.twitter.com/tSY6VgU1Oe — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2019

Using @ESPN_BillC's latest SP+ ratings, Indiana's most likely record is a near-even split between 7-5 and 8-4. A 96% chance of 6+ wins. #iufb pic.twitter.com/UqF2SS9gw3 — Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 13, 2019

Prep school wideout Alante Brown on his official to Indiana this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/jgrpxlcz5z — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 13, 2019

