The Hoosier Daily: October 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Under The Lights: Luke Wiginton, Randy Holtz face off in Fort Wayne battle
PFF Review: Grading Indiana against Rutgers
Tweets of the Day
The Indiana offense looked efficient under the guidance of Michael Penix Jr. pic.twitter.com/FbjGMPx9V1— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2019
Most yards after the catch, FBS WRs, through Week 7:— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) October 13, 2019
DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 435
Brandon Aiyuk, Ariz St: 424
Tylan Wallace, Okla St: 397
Dante Wright, Colo St: 393
Whop Philyor, Indiana: 333
Omar Bayless, Ark St: 316
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: 301
B1G leading rushers after Week 7 (yards):— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 13, 2019
J. Dobbins, Ohio State: 826
J. Taylor, Wisconsin: 825
R. Smith, Minnesota: 675
E. Collins, Michigan State: 492
S. Scott, Indiana: 445
Top Defenses (Total Defense) through Week 7:— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 13, 2019
1. Wisconsin
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Iowa
6. Missouri
7: UAB
8. Oregon
9. San Diego State
10. Utah
11. Virginia
12. Georgia
13. Indiana
14. Michigan
15. TCU
Indiana had some playmakers show up on the outside in Week 7! pic.twitter.com/tSY6VgU1Oe— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2019
Using @ESPN_BillC's latest SP+ ratings, Indiana's most likely record is a near-even split between 7-5 and 8-4. A 96% chance of 6+ wins. #iufb pic.twitter.com/UqF2SS9gw3— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 13, 2019
Touchdown Tevin ⚪️🔴#ProIU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 13, 2019
pic.twitter.com/NZLxSnnbYu
Prep school wideout Alante Brown on his official to Indiana this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/jgrpxlcz5z— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 13, 2019
Headlines
SP+ rankings after Week 7: Ohio State takes over top spot -- ESPN
Leading the Way -- Offensive Line Finding Its Groove -- IU Athletics
AP Top 25 Poll after week eight -- Associated Press
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.