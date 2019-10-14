CrimsonCast: Ep. 621, Rutgers recap
TheHoosier.com contributors Galen Clavio and Scott Caulfield welcome in Indianapolis Star football and basketball beat reporter Zach Osterman to discuss the Indiana blowout win over Rutgers.
Listen to the episode at the embedded link below.
