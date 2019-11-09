News More News
The Hoosier Daily: November 9

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosier Intel: Canadian's IU connections, FSU commit receives offer

Jerome Hunter continues to search for comfort in first games at Indiana

Mailbag: Dawson Garcia, late-game contributors, Devonte Green's injury

Next Level Analysis: Shot Types

KenPon Preview: Portland State

Morning Musings: November 8

Headlines

Youth movement underway at U -- Hoosier Sports Report

Will the New Three-Point Line Hurt Archie Miller’s Pack-Line Defense? -- The Daily Hoosier

What to expect: Portland State -- Inside the Hall

Indiana basketball will go as far as its defense can carry it this season -- Indianapolis Star

No. 24 IU women’s basketball dominates Mount St. Mary’s in season opener -- Indiana Daily Student

Grace Berger has career night as No. 24 IU women’s basketball starts season off with a win -- Indiana Daily Student

{{ article.author_name }}