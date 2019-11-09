The Hoosier Daily: November 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Canadian's IU connections, FSU commit receives offer
Jerome Hunter continues to search for comfort in first games at Indiana
Mailbag: Dawson Garcia, late-game contributors, Devonte Green's injury
Next Level Analysis: Shot Types
KenPon Preview: Portland State
Tweets of the Day
I'd say the defense has shored up its tackling issues from the beginning of the season. #iufb https://t.co/hnnxAFowln— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 8, 2019
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 9, 2019
🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#RepTheDistrict): 23 pts (11-16 FG), 8 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 OG Anunoby @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 21 pts (5-7 3FG), 7 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 Noah Vonleh (#Timberwolves): 4 pts, 6 rebs
🛑🛑🛑 #IUFB pic.twitter.com/j1y2xmncdV— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 9, 2019
Headlines
Youth movement underway at U -- Hoosier Sports Report
Will the New Three-Point Line Hurt Archie Miller’s Pack-Line Defense? -- The Daily Hoosier
What to expect: Portland State -- Inside the Hall
Indiana basketball will go as far as its defense can carry it this season -- Indianapolis Star
No. 24 IU women’s basketball dominates Mount St. Mary’s in season opener -- Indiana Daily Student
Grace Berger has career night as No. 24 IU women’s basketball starts season off with a win -- Indiana Daily Student
