Coming off a 98-65 season opening victory over the visiting Western Illinois Leathernecks, Indiana’s next contest will come against the Portland State Vikings in Bloomington. The Vikings are coming off their own victory as well, topping the Puget Sound Loggers by a score of 94-69 to start their season off on the right track. TheHoosier.com, using Kenpom statistics, will take a look at the Vikings previous season and look at what Hoosier fans should expect to see come Saturday’s contest.

Looking back at the Vikings offensive numbers from the previous season, a few key areas stick out. For one, the Vikings really struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 29.8% from behind the arc which was 341st in the country. Portland State’s numbers improved to 48.3% when they stepped inside the arc, however that was only enough to earn a mediocre ranking of 248th in the country. Conversely, one of the areas the Vikings excelled at offensively was getting to the free throw line. Portland State boasted the 60th ranked free throw rate in the country and generated 22% of their total points from the foul line, putting them at 27th in the country in that category.

When they did miss, they were exceptional at getting second chance opportunities, leading every team in the country in offensive rebounding percentage. All in all, Portland State finished last season with an adjusted efficiency rating of 101.9, good for 224th in the nation.