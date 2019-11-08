In this week's Hoosier Intel, TheHoosier.com goes in-depth on several visitors during what was Indiana's biggest recruiting weekend of the season so far. Several targets, such as Brady Allen, Joe Strickland, Weston Jones, Charlie Spegal and others are included, as well as an interesting link between Canadian offensive lineman Leif Magnuson and Indiana.

Fort Wayne 2022 quarterback Jeff Becker made his way to Bloomington for the Indiana-Northwestern game last weekend for his first visit as a recruit. The then-starting quarterback for the Wildcats, Aidan Smith, is also from Carroll High School, but that was simply coincidence.

“I really enjoyed it and had a great time,” Becker told TheHoosier.com. “Really impressed with everything.”

Becker measures in at 6-feet, 190 pounds and has quite a bit of speed. His brother, Justin Becker, blew away the city of Fort Wayne in track and field during a four-year period, setting the freshman record in the 100-meter dash at 10.68 seconds and eventually signing with Purdue. Jeff isn’t quite as fast, boasting a freshman 100-meter dash time of 11.3 seconds, but for a quarterback, that’s more than enough speed to be a dual-threat option.

In 10 games as a sophomore, Becker has completed 53 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions and has carried the ball 131 times for 526 yards and six touchdowns.

“No school yet has talked about me being an athlete,” Becker said, “just QB.”

In addition to Indiana, Purdue is also interested in the Fort Wayne product, but just because his brother runs track at Purdue doesn’t mean Indiana won’t be considered. Becker has a brother who currently attends IU, and his sister graduated from IU as well.

And, it was out of Becker’s interest in Indiana that the Hoosiers were made aware of his current progress as a sophomore.

“Coach Hiller followed me on Twitter,” Becker said. “I’ve always loved IU, so I reached out and then he contacted me through my head coach.”

Becker faces off against Indiana basketball target and standout Fort Wayne quarterback Luke Goode today when Carroll visits Homestead for the sectional championship.