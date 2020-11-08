TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 8th

The Hoosier Daily: November 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Former players find lots of similarities between 1987 team and 2020 version
IU Cruises Past Michigan 38-21, Starts 3-0 in B1G for First Time Since 1988
For IU defense, it starts and ends with coordinator Kane Wommack
Tweets of the Day
3-0. pic.twitter.com/z9zrmtZwh7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 7, 2020
Making history!!! So proud of this team. pic.twitter.com/mzTYNEUABE— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 8, 2020
A team win!!! Game ball goes to @themikepenix! pic.twitter.com/Gmeml5b7Bu— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 8, 2020
We still ❤️ you, coach! #LEO pic.twitter.com/xqmqlno0Ax— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 7, 2020
Inject this right into our veins. pic.twitter.com/81sq253r6v— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 8, 2020
Tom Allen the second he left the podium after No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 7, 2020
"WOOOO!!!! Yeah, baby!!!" #iufb pic.twitter.com/5PTfnfW0jK
Headlines
Insider: Belief can make all the difference in the world, and it's helping Indiana football wipe its history away-- Indy Star
Doyel: After Hoosiers dominate Michigan, Tom Allen proves he's building something special at IU-- Indy Star
IU SNAPS 24-GAME LOSING STREAK TO MICHIGAN WITH 38-21 WIN-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three things: Indiana 38, Michigan 21-- Crimson Quarry
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Michigan-- IU Athletics
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Michigan-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
----
