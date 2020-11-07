The good times keep on rolling for the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers— another win against a AP Top 25 opponent in No. 23 Michigan means lengthy streaks continue to come to an end.

Indiana’s 38-21 win over Michigan snaps a streak of 24 consecutive games that the Wolverines have beaten the Hoosiers, dating back to Oct. 24, 1987. That streak was tied for the longest. Additionally, the win puts the Hoosiers at 3-0 in conference play— their best start in the Big Ten since 1988. As for the margin of victory, it’s the first win Indiana has had by double-digits over a ranked opponent since 1993.

It was a complete game on offense and defense, by far Indiana’s most impressive game this season.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 254 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the first half— both career highs— en route to 342 total passing yards on the afternoon for the lefty. Like Penix, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle did all of his damage in the first half, notching seven receptions for 142 receiving yards and a touchdown. Indiana led 24-7 after two quarters.

Aside from a few big-yardage passing plays for Michigan on the day, the Indiana defense did a solid job of containing the rushing attack for the Wolverines. As a team, Michigan finished with just 13 rush yards on 18 carries, and running back Hassan Haskins was limited to just six carries on 19 rush yards.

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton had a solid day in the passing department, with 344 passing yards on 18 completions (34 passing attempts). Most of the damage Michigan was able to supply against the Hoosiers came on explosive plays. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell caught six passes for 149 receiving yards (24.8 yards per reception) with a touchdown, and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson added four catches on 82 yards (20.5 yards per reception) to go along with a touchdown of his own as well.