TheHoosier - Former players find lots of similarities between 1987 team and 2020 version

Former Indiana players see a lot of similarities between Tom Allen and Bill Mallory. (IU Athletics)

The year was 1987. Ronald Reagan was president. The price of a stamp was less than a quarter. A gallon of gas would cost a driver less than a dollar. And, in Bloomington, something special was happening within the Indiana University football program under fourth year coach Bill Mallory. The Hoosiers were 2-1 heading into Big Ten play and knocked off 9th ranked Ohio State on the road for the first time since 1951, knocked off Minnesota and beat Michigan for the first time since 1967 to climb to first place in the Big Ten and 11th in the polls. Indiana would lose to Iowa and Michigan State before knocking off Illinois and Purdue before accepting an invite to play in the Peach Bowl against Tennessee. The Volunteers held off Indiana 27-22, as the Hoosiers ended the season 8-4 and ranked 20th.

Fast forward 33 seasons and this year’s installment of the Indiana football team appears prime to recreate some of Mallory’s Magic with Tom Allen at the helm. The Hoosiers knocked off 8th ranked Penn State in the opener to pick up their first win over a top ten program since 1987. According to Van Waiters, a captain on the 1987 squad who went on to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns, there are a lot of similarities between his 1987 team and this year’s installment of the Hoosiers. “When we played, we were a tough team,” Waiters told TheHoosier.com. “I see the same similarities in this year’s team compared to when I played. I am not even a little bit surprised by their success. Tom Allen and Scott Dolson, the athletic director, are putting together something special and with recruiting and such, it is the right coach and the right formula.” While the 1987 had talent, it was Coach Mallory that set it apart. “As a captain and leader, Coach Mallory said take the bull by the horns, and, as a captain, I tried to lead the team and instill what it meant to play at Indiana,” Waiters added. “The thing that stood out the most to me was taking the bull by the horns. We tried to lead our teammates to make sure they understood what it meant to play Michigan and Ohio State. We would travel to Iowa and at Kinnick Stadium, their visiting locker room is pink. We made sure the guys knew what to expect. We wanted to leave a legacy. When you look at the photos in Assembly Hall, we wanted to be a part of that, and it started with beating Michigan and Bo Schembechler.” Both Waiters and former Indiana standout Derrick Jackson, who was a member of the 1987 squad, said the similarities between Allen and Mallory are special. “Coach Allen has aligned his vision with the talent and ability of this team. Like Coach Mallory back in 1987, this team believes in each other. Each player has accepted accountability for their part in preparation to go out and do what others thought was not possible,” Jackson said. “Coach Allen coaches old fashion – lockjaw, from the heart and believes in his players. Coach Allen has that fire, and that intensity is high all week during game week.” Waiters said he can see plenty of similarities between the two. “Coach Allen is definitely a lot like Coach Mallory in that they are both demanding, both are great coaches, both building something and both care about their players,” Waiters added. “I had enough 1 on 1’s with Coach Mallory to know he really cared about his players. I would be in his office and he would ask me how I was doing, ask about my family, he truly cared.”