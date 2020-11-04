TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 4th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Add @IndianaMBB into camp of high-majors that may end up playing 25 of 27 games against high majors. Hoosiers trying to get 2 "buy" home games to balance out schedule with @FSUHoops , @ButlerMBB in Indy, @PCFriarsmbb in first of 3 in Asheville (Maui) before 20 @B1GMBBall games.

We won't have an answer anytime soon. Don't hate-scroll. Listen to @AJGuyton and Archie Miller https://t.co/4CUPEpv8JX

Michael Penix Jr: 77% of his passing yards occurred before the catch Highest % in College Football pic.twitter.com/uy5ufXwiDV

Terre Haute South star receiver James Mallory has narrowed his college choices to three. They include IU, Ball State and Indiana State.

First 🐍 workout ✅ Power testing, intro to belt/plyos, exit velocity/distance, Edgertronic of swing, and talks from our pro athletes and sports nutritionist. Great way to kick off the 18u off-season. Here is IU commit @EvanGoforth ’s swing 🔥 #PRPMambas pic.twitter.com/6vMtUNhofh

James Blackmon Jr. Put on a show the other night... 8/14 from 3-point range and 32 points. He’s playing for the same team in Turkey that Deron Williams and Allen Iverson played for. An NBA team would be SMART to sign the 25-year-old sniper pic.twitter.com/eI1Zabe9Bh

Bigger than football: Indiana off for Election Day-- The Hoosier Network

Allen: Forget the past; Hoosiers believe they can beat Michigan-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Chuck Crabb will join the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.