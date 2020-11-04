 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 4th
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 02:19:03 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 4th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 8 Around the NFL

2020-21 Player Preview: Jerome Hunter

LEO: This is why Indiana hired Tom Allen

Locker Room Talk: Indiana vs Michigan

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football offensive coordinator prepares for his alma mater-- Indy Star

Allen: Forget the past; Hoosiers believe they can beat Michigan-- Crimson Quarry

IU QB Penix shows progress at Rutgers-- The Herald Bulletin

Bigger than football: Indiana off for Election Day-- The Hoosier Network

DiPrimio Notebook – Hoosier Secondary Has Allen Feeling the Love-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Chuck Crabb will join the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

{{ article.author_name }}