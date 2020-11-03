Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 8 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld is currently listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. Sudfeld has been listed as inactive since Week 2. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys on Sunday night, 23-9.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

After making his return to the running back slot for San Francisco after being shelved on the injured reserve due to a knee injury, Coleman re-injured his knee after a 12-yard pickup on the ground with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter. Coleman was listed questionable to return against Seattle, but was eventually ruled out. Prior to playing in this game, his last appearance came on Sept. 20 against the New York Jets. Coleman rushed the football three times for 20 yards before exiting the game with an injury. The 49ers lost to the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, 37-27.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Howard was listed as inactive on the Miami running back depth chart behind starter Myles Gaskin, backup Matt Breida, third-stringer Patrick Laird, and fourth-stringer Lynn Bowden Jr. After beginning the season as a starter, Howard has now been inactive for the Dolphins in three consecutive game weeks. The Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 28-17.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Westbrook-Ikhine did not receive any targets and played in just two snaps on offense for Tennessee in their matchup against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Westbrook-Ikhine saw the majority of his snaps come on special teams, with 14 (good for 58 percent of snaps,) in that category. The Titans lost to the Bengals, 31-20.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas caught all three of his targets for 28 receiving yards for Carolina against Atlanta on Thursday night. Thomas was on the field for 40 snaps (74 percent) of the offensive snaps for the Panthers. The receptions (3) and receiving yards (28) are both season-highs for Thomas, to this point. Additionally, Thomas had a 21-yard reception, also the longest he has recorded this season. The Panthers lost to the Falcons, 25-17.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs entered the field at right tackle for Chicago in the first half as an injury replacement to Bobby Massie (left knee) at right tackle against New Orleans. Spriggs appeared to suffer an injury himself following a field goal attempt by Cairo Santos to put the Bears ahead, 13-3. However, he did return to the lineup in the second half. The Bears lost to the Saints on Sunday afternoon in overtime, 26-23.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

The Washington Football Team were on a bye this week, and will resume action against the New York Giants at home next Sunday at 1 PM ET.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Feeney played in all 87 snaps on offense and in six snaps (18 percent) for the special teams unit for Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Feeney appeared at center, in addition to his usual guard slot, for the first time this season. The Chargers lost to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon, 31-30.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold played in all but two of a possible 62 snaps (97 percent) on offense for Tennessee against Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon, and played on four special teams snaps as well. The Titans lost to the Bengals, 31-20.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

