 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 2nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 2nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

In-Depth: IU offense beginning to click

WATCH: IU defensive standouts talk performance against Rutgers

Five-star Bruce Thornton announces top five

Hoosiers climb to 13th in latest AP Poll

Three and Out: Three things we learned from Indiana's win at Rutgers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football grades: Defense and coaching get high marks vs. Rutgers-- Indy Star

PASS GAME MAKES STRIDES, DEFENSE STEADY IN WIN AT RUTGERS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana moves up to No. 13 in AP Top 25-- Crimson Quarry

Around the Big Ten: Recapping week 2 of college football-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Rises in Both National Polls-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}