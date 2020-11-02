TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: November 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
In-Depth: IU offense beginning to click
WATCH: IU defensive standouts talk performance against Rutgers
Five-star Bruce Thornton announces top five
Hoosiers climb to 13th in latest AP Poll
Three and Out: Three things we learned from Indiana's win at Rutgers
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB also comes in at No. 13 in the @AP_Top25.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 1, 2020
No. 13 is the best ranking for the Hoosiers in the AP poll since being ranked No. 11 on Oct. 31, 1987. pic.twitter.com/RYV7lyrHPp
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 1, 2020
🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 32 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
🏀 Freddie McSwain Jr @Mcswain_Jr21 (@GunnersOberwart🇦🇹): 6 pts, 4 rebs
Here's a dominant inning from McCade Brown (rhp, @IndianaBase). 6'6"/225 righty needed 15 pitches to strikeout the side, eliciting five swinging strikes. Curveball was unhittable; showed put-away stuff. #MLBDraft— Burke Granger (@burkegranger) November 1, 2020
FB: 92-94 (t95)
CB: 80-82
SL: 84-85
CH: 86-87 pic.twitter.com/PqUL4bM9It
Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ALDcEasw1J— Bruce Thornton (@Bruce2T_) November 1, 2020
Lost in the midst of everything has been the fact that #iufb running back Stevie Scott has eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark in his career with the Hoosiers.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 1, 2020
Headlines
IU football grades: Defense and coaching get high marks vs. Rutgers-- Indy Star
PASS GAME MAKES STRIDES, DEFENSE STEADY IN WIN AT RUTGERS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana moves up to No. 13 in AP Top 25-- Crimson Quarry
Around the Big Ten: Recapping week 2 of college football-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Rises in Both National Polls-- IU Athletics
----
