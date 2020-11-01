The Indiana offense had sky-high expectations coming into 2020. Returning its starting quarterback, top two rushers and top three receivers, the question wasn't if the offense would click, it was what was going to stand in their way.

The biggest question mark, however, was how newly appointed offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan would make everything, and everyone, gel. Through the first two games of the season there are still question marks around that unit despite averaging 36.5 points per game - second in the Big Ten with teams that have played two games. Behind those numbers, however, that same IU offense ranks 13th in the conference in yards per game (277.0).

In both games this season, it was a slow start from one of the most explosive offenses in the conference that had people scratching their heads. But, if Saturday is any indiction on where the Indiana offense can go, then the expectations coming into the season may be too low.