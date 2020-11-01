TheHoosier - Hoosiers climb to 13th in latest AP Poll

The ranking is the highest for Indiana since 1987 in the AP Poll, when the Hoosiers were ranked 11th for a week.

After entering the polls following a season opening 36-35 victory over Penn State, the Indiana Hoosiers find themselves up four spots at 13th in this week's Associated Press Poll.

Indiana improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday, knocking off Rutgers 37-21.

Last year, Indiana made its first showing in the rankings since 1994 (No. 24) and with its ranking now, makes it just the third time since 1980 that the program has had back-to-back seasons with appearances in the AP Top 25 (1987-88, 1993-94, 2019-20).

Other Big Ten teams in the top 25 are: Ohio State (3), Wisconsin (10), and Michigan (23).

Indiana, who was receiving votes two weeks ago, turns its attention to Michigan, who lost 27-24 to Michigan State Saturday.

Indiana also checked in at No. 13 of the Coaches Poll.