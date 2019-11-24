The Hoosier Daily: November 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Michigan loss shines light on depth, inexperience on Indiana's roster
Nico Collins, Michigan wide receivers were too much for Indiana's secondary
Instant Reaction: Michigan 39, Indiana 14
How It Happened: Michigan 29, Indiana 14
Watch: Tom Allen and players react to Indiana's 39-14 loss to Michigan
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen says he's not sure yet on Stevie Scott or Matt Bedford for next week. Thinks everyone else is OK. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 24, 2019
FYI reps from the Music City, Outback and Citrus Bowl were at the #iufb game today— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 24, 2019
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 24, 2019
🏀 Cody Zeller @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 14 pts, 9 rebs
🏀 OG Anunoby @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 7 pts, 4 rebs
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@soliver_wue🇩🇪): 14 pts, 4 asts
🏀 DJ White @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 8 pts
(1/2)
Headlines
Michigan loss a lesson for IU: Despite Hoosiers' rise, the next step will still take time -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: IU football seeks breakthrough but suffers breakdown against Michigan -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana falls to No. 13 Michigan -- Hoosier Sports Report
Injuries and characteristic mistakes lead to 32 unanswered points in IU’s loss to Michigan -- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers fall short in home finale -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
IU football offense riddled by No. 13 Michigan defense after quick start in 39-14 loss -- Indiana Daily Student
IU football can’t break through in 39-14 loss to No. 13 Michigan -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU football does not have enough depth to compete in the Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student
My Two Cents: Hoosiers Still Not Ready For Primetime -- Hoosier Maven
IU secondary falters in Michigan loss -- Herald Bulletin
Indiana vs Michigan: Five Key Takeaways -- The Daily Hoosier
