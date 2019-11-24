Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen says he's not sure yet on Stevie Scott or Matt Bedford for next week. Thinks everyone else is OK. #iufb

FYI reps from the Music City, Outback and Citrus Bowl were at the #iufb game today

Michigan loss a lesson for IU: Despite Hoosiers' rise, the next step will still take time -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: IU football seeks breakthrough but suffers breakdown against Michigan -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana falls to No. 13 Michigan -- Hoosier Sports Report

Injuries and characteristic mistakes lead to 32 unanswered points in IU’s loss to Michigan -- The Hoosier Network

Hoosiers fall short in home finale -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

IU football offense riddled by No. 13 Michigan defense after quick start in 39-14 loss -- Indiana Daily Student

IU football can’t break through in 39-14 loss to No. 13 Michigan -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU football does not have enough depth to compete in the Big Ten -- Indiana Daily Student

My Two Cents: Hoosiers Still Not Ready For Primetime -- Hoosier Maven

IU secondary falters in Michigan loss -- Herald Bulletin

Indiana vs Michigan: Five Key Takeaways -- The Daily Hoosier