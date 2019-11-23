Watch: Tom Allen and players react to Indiana's 39-14 loss to Michigan
Indiana head coach Tom Allen addresses the media following the team's 39-14 loss to Michigan. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, linebacker Reakwon Jones and safety Khalil Bryant were also available after the game.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Head coach Tom Allen
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey
Linebacker Reakwon Jones
Safety Khalil Bryant
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.