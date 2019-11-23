News More News
Watch: Tom Allen and players react to Indiana's 39-14 loss to Michigan

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
@DJFezler
TheHoosier.com

Indiana head coach Tom Allen addresses the media following the team's 39-14 loss to Michigan. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, linebacker Reakwon Jones and safety Khalil Bryant were also available after the game.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen stands on the sideline during the team's game against Michigan. (USA Today Images)

Head coach Tom Allen

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey

Linebacker Reakwon Jones 

Safety Khalil Bryant

