At halftime, Indiana trails Michigan 21-14. The defense has given up a number of chunk plays to the Wolverines, culminating in the one score deficit. Michigan will receive the ball to start the second half.

15:00 Q1

Michigan kicks off to Indiana to start the game, and freshman wide receiver David Ellis calls for a fair catch. The Hoosiers start with the ball on the 25-yard line.

10:07 Q1

The Hoosiers execute a near-perfect, 10-play drive to open the game. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 4-of-5 on the drive, passing for 39 yards. Running back Stevie Scott got it done at the goal line, however, as he took two straight handoffs culminating in a one-yard score.

Indiana leads Michigan 7-0 early.

5:45 Q1

Michigan responds with a scoring drive of its own. A 50-yard reception from wide receiver Giles Jackson on a wheel route set up the Wolverines with good field position. Quarterback Shea Patterson capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

Score is tied 7-7.

3:42 Q1

Ramsey is hit as he throws and his pass sails into the middle of the field where it is intercepted. Ramsey was hurt on the play but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

15:00 Q2

Michigan was unable to take advantage of the turnover and punted back to Indiana. Ramsey broke the huddle with the offense and finishes out the first quarter under center. The Hoosiers has second down with eight yards to go just outside the red zone.

14:09 Q2

A big run from Scott put the Hoosiers near the goal line, but he was unable to punch it in on the next play despite a great effort to reach for the goal line. The run still gave Indiana first down from the one-yard line where Ramsey was able to punch it in for the score.

Indiana retakes the lead, 14-7.

11:01 Q2

Michigan matches the score again on am eight-play, 62-yard drive culminating in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Tie game, 14-14.

5:37 Q2

Indiana's defense has sacrificed huge plays in this game. On Michigan's latest drive, it cost them. The Wolverines convert a 24-yard touchdown to Nico Collins which capped off a four-play, 80-yard drive. Collins has four receptions for 70 yards and the score.

Michigan now leads 21-14.

HALFTIME

Michigan leads 21-14.

Indiana offensive leaders

Passing: Peyton Ramsey, 10-15, 98 yards, one interception

Receiving: Ty Fryfogle, three catches, 32 yards

Rushing: Stevie Scott, eight rushes, 36 yards and one touchdown