TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 22nd

With 2 picks today against Justin Fields, Indiana's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in all 5 of its games this season (currently most in the FBS). Indiana is the first Big Ten team with five straight multi-interception games in a season since Ohio State in 2009. pic.twitter.com/0ujnBPLZ4b

Indiana's stars left it all on the field in a tough loss to Ohio State. 💪 Penix Jr: Second most passing yards in a game in school history 🤲 Fryfogle: First player in Big Ten history to record 200 receiving yards in consecutive games pic.twitter.com/OBETO1uaGc

Indiana’s 35 points is also the most given up by Ohio State since Michigan scored 39 in 2018. #iufb https://t.co/GUg60z2U13

IU got a great team, QB got amazing touch, playmakers on the outside, defensive 4 is tough! They’re going to be scary good very soon! Look out! Salute. Nevertheless #GoBucks

Indiana football wants to be taken seriously in the Big Ten. Games like this will help-- Indy Star

