 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 22nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 22nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Fred Glass: 'Before the job became open, I was convinced Tom was the guy'

Indiana can’t capitalize on turnovers, falls to Ohio State, 42-35

Penix, Fryfogle put on show in loss: 'Mike is very special'

Tom Allen talks IU's fight despite loss to No. 3 Ohio State

Hoosiers battle despite odds: 'This team has a lot of fight'

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana football wants to be taken seriously in the Big Ten. Games like this will help-- Indy Star

NO. 9 IU FALLS SHORT AT NO. 3 OSU, 42-35-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Ohio State 42, Indiana 35-- Crimson Quarry

IU football’s Michael Penix Jr. shines under national spotlight-- Indiana Daily Student

Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Ohio State-- IU Athletics

Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Ohio State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}