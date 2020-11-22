TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: November 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Fred Glass: 'Before the job became open, I was convinced Tom was the guy'
Indiana can’t capitalize on turnovers, falls to Ohio State, 42-35
Penix, Fryfogle put on show in loss: 'Mike is very special'
Tom Allen talks IU's fight despite loss to No. 3 Ohio State
Hoosiers battle despite odds: 'This team has a lot of fight'
Tweets of the Day
Proud of our fight!! I love this team. pic.twitter.com/K4PHDkPnmv— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 21, 2020
With 2 picks today against Justin Fields, Indiana's defense has recorded multiple interceptions in all 5 of its games this season (currently most in the FBS).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2020
Indiana is the first Big Ten team with five straight multi-interception games in a season since Ohio State in 2009. pic.twitter.com/0ujnBPLZ4b
Indiana's stars left it all on the field in a tough loss to Ohio State.— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 21, 2020
💪 Penix Jr: Second most passing yards in a game in school history
🤲 Fryfogle: First player in Big Ten history to record 200 receiving yards in consecutive games pic.twitter.com/OBETO1uaGc
Indiana’s 35 points is also the most given up by Ohio State since Michigan scored 39 in 2018. #iufb https://t.co/GUg60z2U13— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) November 22, 2020
Jamar Johnson on 34 coverage snaps vs Ohio State— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 21, 2020
🔺 Targets: 2
🔺 Catches allowed: 0
🔺 INTs: 2 pic.twitter.com/Qf5cDlZ99a
IU got a great team, QB got amazing touch, playmakers on the outside, defensive 4 is tough! They’re going to be scary good very soon! Look out! Salute. Nevertheless #GoBucks— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 21, 2020
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.
