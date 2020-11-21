On an afternoon that felt like No. 9 Indiana was within a play of grabbing momentum against No. 3 Ohio State, the Hoosiers were unable to capitalize on three interceptions thrown by quarterback Justin Fields.

Indiana (4-1, 4-1 B1G) fell to Ohio State (4-0, 4-0 B1G), 42-35, for its first loss of the 2020 season.

Fields matched his career total of interceptions with three against an Indiana defense that played well against the Buckeye passing attack. Indiana entered the game tied for the Big Ten lead in interceptions with eight, adding three more to bring their total to 11 in that category.

Jamar Johnson collected two of the three Hoosier interceptions, with Jerome Johnson catching the other pass on a deflection caused by Reese Taylor.

Once Ohio State and head football coach Ryan Day started to integrate the running attack into the game plan, the Buckeyes became difficult to stop on offense. Master Teague carried the ball 26 times for 169 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon received nine carries for 60 rushing yards. Fields added 78 yards on the ground on 15 carries, including a nine-yard touchdown run to make it a 28-7 game heading into halftime.

Fields’ final stat line had the quarterback complete 18-of-30 passes for 300 passing yards, and threw for two touchdowns in addition to his score on the ground. Fields entered the game with just 11 incompletions this season.

Ohio State dominated the rushing game all afternoon, winning that category 307 to -1 yards. However, the bright spot for Indiana consistently throughout the game came in the passing attack.