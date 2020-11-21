Indiana came up just short against Ohio State on Saturday, losing 42-35. Despite that, Michael Penix put up 491 yards and five touchdowns. Ty Fryfogle added seven catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Fryfogle is the first Big Ten player in conference history to have back-to-back 200+ yard receiving games.

Above are their full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)