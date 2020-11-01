TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 1st

The Hoosier Daily: November 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
2-0. pic.twitter.com/uJt1PxttDV— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 31, 2020
Indiana’s Star WR Whop Philyor is asking for a wee bit more juice from his offense. @WISH_TV #IU #Rutgers pic.twitter.com/dbbkDEKiqM— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 31, 2020
Sing it loud. 🎵 Sing it proud. pic.twitter.com/izMiLzAg22— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 1, 2020
One at a time!! 2-0! pic.twitter.com/kYPPeEli8t— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 1, 2020
What’s poppin’?— Arielle Wisne (@awis126460) October 31, 2020
25 days, we ballin’ pic.twitter.com/VffgquxB3r
IU has now won five-straight games against Rutgers. It's the first such streak for the Hoosiers in conference play since they won nine in a row over Northwestern from 1985-93. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 1, 2020
For the second straight Saturday night the flag flies at Memorial Stadium #iufb pic.twitter.com/l00ffrj06O— Griffin Epstein (@epstein_griffin) November 1, 2020
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
