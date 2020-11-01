TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 1st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana’s Star WR Whop Philyor is asking for a wee bit more juice from his offense. @WISH_TV #IU #Rutgers pic.twitter.com/dbbkDEKiqM

IU has now won five-straight games against Rutgers. It's the first such streak for the Hoosiers in conference play since they won nine in a row over Northwestern from 1985-93. #iufb

For the second straight Saturday night the flag flies at Memorial Stadium #iufb pic.twitter.com/l00ffrj06O

SCOOPTALK: AND THEN THEY WERE 2-0-- Hoosiers Sports Report

Years of talent upgrades paying off as IU's secondary is primary reason Hoosiers are 2-0-- Indy Star

