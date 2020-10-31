RECAP: Indiana uses strong defensive effort in 37-21 win over Rutgers
The mentality for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers has been 'one week' and 'one game' at a time. Following the upset win over No. 8 Penn State, that was even more of a priority to ensure a big win like that wasn't followed by a poor loss and a letdown mentally.
On Saturday, Indiana made sure of that as it defeated Rutgers 37-21.
Indiana once again struggled to get out of the gate as Michael Penix started just 3-of-10 passing. After connecting on two field goals on a few of its first possession, Penix then hit his stride as he connected on 14 of his next 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Altogether he finished 17-of-26 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also added one on the ground.
On the opposite side of the ball, however, it was anything but a slow start for Kane Wommack's defense. The Hoosiers were flying all over the field, which included two interceptions and two sacks in the first half. For most of the game, the only two touchdowns Rutgers scored were helped by Indiana defensive penalties. Both touchdowns came a play after a third-down roughing the passer penalty on Indiana.
After a lackluster few drives for Indiana, Rutgers made it a one-score game with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter. After that, Indiana went on a six-play drive that included two big plays downfield and two defensive pass interference penalties against Rutgers that reasserted IU's double-digit lead. Indiana then saw its lead stretch to as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Whop Philyor led all receivers with 137 yards on five receptions while Peyton Hendershot added six catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Fryfogle finished with four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Rutgers' Noah Vedral struggled all game and finished 21-of-38 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Indiana (2-0) now turns its attention to Michigan (1-1) in week three.
----
