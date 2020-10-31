The mentality for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers has been 'one week' and 'one game' at a time. Following the upset win over No. 8 Penn State, that was even more of a priority to ensure a big win like that wasn't followed by a poor loss and a letdown mentally. On Saturday, Indiana made sure of that as it defeated Rutgers 37-21. Indiana once again struggled to get out of the gate as Michael Penix started just 3-of-10 passing. After connecting on two field goals on a few of its first possession, Penix then hit his stride as he connected on 14 of his next 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Altogether he finished 17-of-26 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also added one on the ground.

Indiana downs Rutgers to move to 2-0 on the season. (IU Athletics)