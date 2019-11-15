The Hoosier Daily: November 15
Peyton Ramsey named team captain in absence of Cronk, Penix
Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen addresses Whitehead, DeBoer, Penix surgery
Hoosier Breakdown: North Alabama
Football Q&A: Defensive tackle, recruiting after bowl berth, Jack Tuttle
Indiana offensive line commit Brady Feeney plans to sign on the first day of the Early Signing Period. #iufb https://t.co/vq2O8AbAyH— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 15, 2019
📈 Most improved offenses from 2018 to 2019— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 14, 2019
• Yards/Play, Power 5
+81 LSU (from 85th to 4th)
+80 Louisville
+62 Kansas
+54 Boston College
+52 Utah
+51 Iowa State
+47 Texas
+45 Indiana
+37 Minnesota
+34 Oregon State
+33 Oregon
Ahead of No. 24 Indiana's trip to No. 9 Penn State this weekend, PSU head coach James Franklin and PSU TE Pat Freiermuth have both brought up the uniqueness of #iufb's "Robber Coverage" on defense.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) November 14, 2019
Here's an explainer of what that is. https://t.co/RcvlHQHsU0
Four-star recruit and IU commit Jordan Geronimo makes it official. He has signed his Letter of Intent per his Instagram.— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) November 15, 2019
All three commits (Geronimo, Leal, Galloway) have signed. #iubb @ids_sports pic.twitter.com/YigsR9yJwl
Ed Magoni would have had a Birthday today. He loved @IUBloomington and all its Athletics. He put his heart and soul into covering those sports. Think about him and his family today.— Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 14, 2019
PJP over/under game - Penn State -- Punt John Punt
DeBoer Hire A Great Success So Far, And Huge Challenges Await -- Hoosier Maven
Peyton Ramsey named captain for remainder of 2019 -- Hoosier Sports Network
Indiana Football vs Penn State: 3 keys to the game -- Hoosier State of Mind
Film Session: North Alabama -- Inside The Hall
Derek Elston Discusses Why He Left IU Basketball on Indiana Sports Beat -- The Daily Hoosier
Hoosier Extra Podcast: Peyton Ramsey captainship, Penn State, and more -- Hoosier Sports Network
Tom Allen's appearance on The Jim Rome Show -- Radio.com
Nittany Lions seeking consistency from young wide receiver group -- Blue and White Illustrated
Film Study: Penn State undone by uneven performance, Minnesota's hot start -- Blue and White Illustrated
Stunned by season's first loss, Nittany Lions vow to bounce back -- Blue and White Illustrated
