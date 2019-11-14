Penn State and Indiana face off in a showdown of ranked teams this weekend, and DoctorGC is here with Taylor to break the whole thing down. We discuss what's happened since the bye week started, including the shutting down of Michael Penix's season and the naming of Peyton Ramsey as a co-captain. We also discuss the offensive approach that IU might take in this game, how Ramsey fits into that picture, and how Indiana's running game matches up against a stout Nittany Lion unit. Defense is also a main point of conversation, as we discuss who takes the assignment against Penn State's best receiver and whether we can learn anything noteworthy about how to beat Penn State from Minnesota's win last weekend.

CrimsonCast can always be reached on Twitter at @CrimsonCast. Be sure to tune in every Sunday for our football recap shows, and tune in throughout the week for breakdowns and analysis of IU football and men's basketball.