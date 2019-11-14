News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 07:08:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Football Q&A: Defensive tackle, recruiting after bowl berth, Jack Tuttle

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman fielded questions from various subscribers on anything regarding the football program on Wednesday.

Read the full Q&A at the link below.

One subscriber asks how transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle would hold up if needed.
Some questions answered in the first edition of the football Q&A:

Read the full Q&A here at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum.

- Where does Indiana stand at the defensive tackle position despite appearing to have the spot filled in 2020?

- What is the feeling around Jack Tuttle?

- How does the current mood around the program compare to previous seasons as the team finds success?

- Are there any four-star prospects that are taking hard looks at Indiana after getting to a bowl so early?

- Is Indiana still trying to flip Deontae Craig from Iowa?

Find answers to these questions and more at TheHoosier.com's football premium forum or at this link.

