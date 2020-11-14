TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 14th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

How does @CoachAllenIU keep his @IndianaFootball team motivated after a historic start? 👀 Through strategic messaging - both internally and through the media, as @gerrydinardo explains. Welcome back to Coach Speak. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/nyH561I5dj

Halftime, Center Grove up 29-0. Qb and #iufb recruit @Tayvenjacksonn2 has shown his touch tonight on a few passes, including a 38-yard beauty to Connor Delp.

Next week, #iufb recruit @keylen_davis and Ben Davis take on #iufb recruits @tayvenjacksonn2 @cadencurry14 and Center Grove for the right to play for a state title after Ben Davis knocks off defending Class 6A champ Carmel tonight. #iufb

2022 three-star wing D’Ante Davis sets his commitment date for Dec. 5, he announced. #iubb Main programs involved include: Louisville, Indiana, Butler, Nebraska, Purdue and Xavier. https://t.co/HYVzKPlvZx

Ankony: Red-zone execution could be key in matchup with up-and-down Spartans-- The Hoosier Network

Penix, IU get chance for revenge at Michigan State-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana at Michigan State: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

IU football having breakout year — and long-suffering Hoosiers fans can't be there to see it-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.