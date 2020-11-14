TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 14th

The Hoosier Daily: November 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
The sky is the 𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙩. pic.twitter.com/h3R8J0VY00— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 14, 2020
Business trip. 🚍 pic.twitter.com/SP006B4SSA— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 13, 2020
#IUBase head coach @JeffMercer54 talks with @AustinRender to recap the #HoosierSeries... pic.twitter.com/SIZYNMpluK— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) November 13, 2020
How does @CoachAllenIU keep his @IndianaFootball team motivated after a historic start? 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2020
Through strategic messaging - both internally and through the media, as @gerrydinardo explains.
Welcome back to Coach Speak. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/nyH561I5dj
Halftime, Center Grove up 29-0. Qb and #iufb recruit @Tayvenjacksonn2 has shown his touch tonight on a few passes, including a 38-yard beauty to Connor Delp.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 14, 2020
Next week, #iufb recruit @keylen_davis and Ben Davis take on #iufb recruits @tayvenjacksonn2 @cadencurry14 and Center Grove for the right to play for a state title after Ben Davis knocks off defending Class 6A champ Carmel tonight. #iufb— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 14, 2020
2022 three-star wing D’Ante Davis sets his commitment date for Dec. 5, he announced. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) November 13, 2020
Main programs involved include: Louisville, Indiana, Butler, Nebraska, Purdue and Xavier.https://t.co/HYVzKPlvZx
Headlines
IU football having breakout year — and long-suffering Hoosiers fans can't be there to see it-- Indy Star
EX-BEN DAVIS QB TAYLOR BECOMES PLAYMAKING CB FOR HOOSIERS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana at Michigan State: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry
Penix, IU get chance for revenge at Michigan State-- The Herald Bulletin
Big Ten reportedly won’t allow nonconference baseball and softball games in 2021-- Indiana Daily Student
Ankony: Red-zone execution could be key in matchup with up-and-down Spartans-- The Hoosier Network
DIPRIMIO: No Limits – Jerome Hunter Aims for Big Hoosier Role-- IU Athletics
----
