TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 14th

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 03:00:00 -0600') }}

The Hoosier Daily: November 14th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football having breakout year — and long-suffering Hoosiers fans can't be there to see it-- Indy Star

EX-BEN DAVIS QB TAYLOR BECOMES PLAYMAKING CB FOR HOOSIERS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana at Michigan State: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

Penix, IU get chance for revenge at Michigan State-- The Herald Bulletin

Big Ten reportedly won’t allow nonconference baseball and softball games in 2021-- Indiana Daily Student

Ankony: Red-zone execution could be key in matchup with up-and-down Spartans-- The Hoosier Network

DIPRIMIO: No Limits – Jerome Hunter Aims for Big Hoosier Role-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.

