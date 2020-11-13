No. 10 Indiana travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12:00 pm on ABC. Indiana is ranked in the top-10 for the first time since 1969 and 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1988. Michigan State is 1-2 with losses against Rutgers and Iowa. Its lone with is against Michigan. Here are our staff picks:

Indiana travels to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

Jim Coyle (3-0)

Three up and three down like I thought they would go. Kane Wommack's defense held Michigan to 13 rushing yards last week, but gave up 300+ yards through the air. Need to tighten that up. The Indiana offense continues to improve, but has not approached its ceiling. Michael Penix is playing with supreme confidence and getting in sync with his receiving corps. I think Nick Sheridan keeps it relatively simple with a trip to Columbus and #3 Ohio State on the horizon. Indiana still covers the 7.5 pt spread. Prediction: Indiana 34, Michigan State 17

Alec Lasley (3-0)

Indiana is the better team in every aspect and are honestly one of the more well rounded teams in all of college football. Tom Allen is now proving to be one of the best coaches in college football this season. With a hungry defense and improving offense, this team continues to get better every week. Michigan State likes to turn the ball over - 10 turnovers in its two losses - and IU likes to force turnovers - seven in three games. MSU is a weird team to figure out, but it will need another week to get its second win. IU controls this one. Prediction: Indiana 38, Michigan State 17

Paul Gable (3-0)

This one is personal for Tom Allen as he has never beaten the Spartans as head coach at Indiana. He has talked about the word finish a lot this season and that is something Indiana did not do last season in East Lansing. Michigan State comes in as a bit of an enigma having looked good against Michigan and then looked downright horrific against Rutgers and Iowa, but Indiana is the better program and team. Michael Penix is locked in, the offense has its rhythm and the defense has been dominant when it has mattered most, especially in the secondary.The Old Brass Spittoon returns to Bloomington and Allen will mark another goal off his sheet Saturday. Prediction: Indiana 38 Michigan State 14

Jordan Gould (2-1)

Indiana is 3-0 against the spread this season with wins again Penn State, Rutgers, and Michigan. They are currently a 7-point favorite against the Spartans. The Hoosiers have scored 36, 37, and 38 point totals in each of their games this season. It’s been a long time since Indiana won in East Lansing— 2001 was the last time, in fact. The Hoosiers will win in dominant fashion, setting up a Top-10 showdown against Ohio State next week with the winner in the driver’s seat to play in the Big Ten Championship game. Prediction: Indiana 42, Michigan State 21

Guest Picker

Verdell Jones (3-0)