The Hoosier Daily: November 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Trayce Jackson-Davis shines despite Indiana's shoddy defensive play
Jerome Hunter showing more confidence as the season progresses
Video Instant Reaction: North Alabama
Watch: Archie Miller, players react to win over North Alabama
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey set to lead Indiana for rest of season
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Interesting thoughts from the CFP committee chair on a team that's in both the AP and coaches top-25. #iufb https://t.co/Ky6ag6Oa4G— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 13, 2019
Evansville has defeated Kentucky, and Assembly Hall is loud. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 13, 2019
Final box score of Indiana’s win against North Alabama tonight. #iubb pic.twitter.com/FwjJg1ct0T— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 13, 2019
Thank you all for the prayers! The doctors said the surgery went great! I know God has me. I’ll fight to get back on the field stronger than ever! #GRIT #LEO pic.twitter.com/U2V62CvLzi— Thomas Allen (@TheTrain44) November 12, 2019
The current pre-game #iubb hype video. pic.twitter.com/t6p3RPr5J1— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) November 13, 2019
Headlines
Trayce Jackson-Davis rapidly becoming one of IU basketball's most important pieces -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers best North Alabama, 91-65 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Trayce Jackson-Davis controls paint in win over North Alabama -- Inside The Hall
Hoosiers get by North Alabama, 91-65 -- IU Athletics
Rob Phinisee is back to his normal self as he leads balanced offensive attack -- The Hoosier Network
IU’s defense isn’t where it needs to be and it’s a head scratcher -- Indiana Daily Student
Rob Phinisee's near return to full strength shows in IU men’s basketball’s win over North Alabama -- Indiana Daily Student
----
