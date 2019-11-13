News More News
The Hoosier Daily: November 13

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Trayce Jackson-Davis shines despite Indiana's shoddy defensive play

Jerome Hunter showing more confidence as the season progresses

Video Instant Reaction: North Alabama

Watch: Archie Miller, players react to win over North Alabama

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey set to lead Indiana for rest of season

Trayce Jackson-Davis rapidly becoming one of IU basketball's most important pieces -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers best North Alabama, 91-65 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Trayce Jackson-Davis controls paint in win over North Alabama -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers get by North Alabama, 91-65 -- IU Athletics

Rob Phinisee is back to his normal self as he leads balanced offensive attack -- The Hoosier Network

IU’s defense isn’t where it needs to be and it’s a head scratcher -- Indiana Daily Student

Rob Phinisee's near return to full strength shows in IU men’s basketball’s win over North Alabama -- Indiana Daily Student

