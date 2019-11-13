Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Interesting thoughts from the CFP committee chair on a team that's in both the AP and coaches top-25. #iufb https://t.co/Ky6ag6Oa4G

Evansville has defeated Kentucky, and Assembly Hall is loud. #iubb

Final box score of Indiana’s win against North Alabama tonight. #iubb pic.twitter.com/FwjJg1ct0T

Thank you all for the prayers! The doctors said the surgery went great! I know God has me. I’ll fight to get back on the field stronger than ever! #GRIT #LEO pic.twitter.com/U2V62CvLzi

Trayce Jackson-Davis rapidly becoming one of IU basketball's most important pieces -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers best North Alabama, 91-65 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Trayce Jackson-Davis controls paint in win over North Alabama -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers get by North Alabama, 91-65 -- IU Athletics

Rob Phinisee is back to his normal self as he leads balanced offensive attack -- The Hoosier Network

IU’s defense isn’t where it needs to be and it’s a head scratcher -- Indiana Daily Student

Rob Phinisee's near return to full strength shows in IU men’s basketball’s win over North Alabama -- Indiana Daily Student