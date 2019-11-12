Video Instant Reaction: North Alabama
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehmana dn Nick Baumgart gives their instant reactions to Indiana's sloppy 91-65 win over North Alabama on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Listen to what they had to say in the video below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.