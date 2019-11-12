Watch: Archie Miller, players react to win over North Alabama
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, sophomore forward Damezi Anderson, redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis all talked to the media after IU's 91-65 win over North Alabama on Tuesday evening.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
