I asked Indiana’s basketball coach Archie miller a question about load management and it’s fair to say he’s not a fan of the term “load management” #iubb pic.twitter.com/HRkfFtSkun

Former #iubb guard Romeo Langford had 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 blocks for the Maine Red Claws tonight in the G-League.

IU's defense needs to 'grow up' — and a healthy Rob Phinisee will go a long way to fixing that -- Indianapolis Star

IU battles to 85-74 result over Portland State -- Hoosier Sports Report

Franklin, Jackson-Davis adjusting to collegiate stage -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘He sparked us’: Jerome Hunter helps Hoosiers in win -- Inside The Hall

IU men’s basketball’s success on the glass plays a key role in scrappy 85-74 win -- Indiana Daily Student

Hunter shows offensive potential off the bench in IU men’s basketball win over Portland State -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Rob Phinisee serves as calming presence in hectic IU men’s basketball win against Portland State -- Indiana Daily Student