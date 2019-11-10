News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 08:01:28 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 10

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Archie Miller wants more out of his defense after win versus Portland State

Trayce Jackson-Davis, frontcourt propels team to its second victory

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Portland State

Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's win over Portland State

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Portland State

Highlights: Four-star 2021 QB Donaven McCulley during sectional title game

Freshmen Jackson-Davis, Franklin bond through video games, movies

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU's defense needs to 'grow up' — and a healthy Rob Phinisee will go a long way to fixing that -- Indianapolis Star

IU battles to 85-74 result over Portland State -- Hoosier Sports Report

Franklin, Jackson-Davis adjusting to collegiate stage -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘He sparked us’: Jerome Hunter helps Hoosiers in win -- Inside The Hall

IU men’s basketball’s success on the glass plays a key role in scrappy 85-74 win -- Indiana Daily Student

Hunter shows offensive potential off the bench in IU men’s basketball win over Portland State -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Rob Phinisee serves as calming presence in hectic IU men’s basketball win against Portland State -- Indiana Daily Student

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}