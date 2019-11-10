The Hoosier Daily: November 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Archie Miller wants more out of his defense after win versus Portland State
Trayce Jackson-Davis, frontcourt propels team to its second victory
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Portland State
Video: Instant reaction to Indiana's win over Portland State
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over Portland State
Highlights: Four-star 2021 QB Donaven McCulley during sectional title game
Freshmen Jackson-Davis, Franklin bond through video games, movies
Videos
Tweets of the Day
I asked Indiana’s basketball coach Archie miller a question about load management and it’s fair to say he’s not a fan of the term “load management” #iubb pic.twitter.com/HRkfFtSkun— Jonathan Rothschild (@JrothschildIU) November 9, 2019
Final stats for Indiana-Portland State #iubb pic.twitter.com/MHSKLEXioU— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 9, 2019
Former #iubb guard Romeo Langford had 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 blocks for the Maine Red Claws tonight in the G-League.— Dylan Wallace (@Dwall_1) November 10, 2019
HIGHLISHTS: @yeahyeah22 with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 BLOCKS in the W! #CrustaceanNation @celtics pic.twitter.com/8e7eB29N9v— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 10, 2019
Headlines
IU's defense needs to 'grow up' — and a healthy Rob Phinisee will go a long way to fixing that -- Indianapolis Star
IU battles to 85-74 result over Portland State -- Hoosier Sports Report
Franklin, Jackson-Davis adjusting to collegiate stage -- Hoosier Sports Report
‘He sparked us’: Jerome Hunter helps Hoosiers in win -- Inside The Hall
IU men’s basketball’s success on the glass plays a key role in scrappy 85-74 win -- Indiana Daily Student
Hunter shows offensive potential off the bench in IU men’s basketball win over Portland State -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Rob Phinisee serves as calming presence in hectic IU men’s basketball win against Portland State -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.