The "dual-threat" tag is placed on a lot of quarterbacks for the model of a quarterback that has developed into a more nuanced version of the concept. There are quarterbacks who can pass with the option to run with above-average ability, quarterbacks that can pass but are designed to run, quarterbacks that can't pass and only run, and several other types in between.

No. 3 in-state 2021 prospect and priority Indiana target Donaven McCulley is what the original tag was created for. He can pass well with an exciting ability to run. That skillset led his Lawrence North team to beat Lawrence Central for the first time in more than a decade and also allowed his team to appear in the Class 6A sectional title game against Warren Central on Nov.8, 2019.