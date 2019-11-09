News More News
Highlights: Four-star 2021 QB Donaven McCulley during sectional title game

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Lawrence North 2021 quarterback Donaven McCulley led his team to a sectional championship appearance and is a top Indiana target for 2021.
The "dual-threat" tag is placed on a lot of quarterbacks for the model of a quarterback that has developed into a more nuanced version of the concept. There are quarterbacks who can pass with the option to run with above-average ability, quarterbacks that can pass but are designed to run, quarterbacks that can't pass and only run, and several other types in between.

No. 3 in-state 2021 prospect and priority Indiana target Donaven McCulley is what the original tag was created for. He can pass well with an exciting ability to run. That skillset led his Lawrence North team to beat Lawrence Central for the first time in more than a decade and also allowed his team to appear in the Class 6A sectional title game against Warren Central on Nov.8, 2019.

{{ article.author_name }}