TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna hours after Indiana's 85-74 win over Portland State on Saturday to discuss what went right and what went wrong with the performance from the Hoosiers.

The trio touches on the defense and improvements that need to be made to shore up the interior, as well as how inexperience played into the vulnerabilities that were seen within the defense and early on in the offense.

Risley made note of the "soft" Indiana front court and how being at home for so many games early in the non-conference season can affect a team, while Hanna discussed what he saw out of players like Al Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis.