News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 08:32:09 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

NCAA to decide on fate of June recruiting calendar May 13

Deep dive into Indiana's 2020 recruiting class

Maryland 2021 RB Roman Hemby reacts to Indiana offer

KJ Wilson update

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Cody Zeller recalls Harbaugh brothers telling IU basketball team to be 'blood-sucking bats' -- Indianapolis Star

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the NBA aren't on same page with coronavirus testing -- Indianapolis Star

Devonte Green talks IU career and preparation for NBA in radio interview -- Inside The Hall

De’Ron Davis reflects on abrupt ending to 2019-20 season, IU career -- Inside The Hall

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}