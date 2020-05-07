The Hoosiers have another talented recruiting class arriving in Bloomington in the fall with Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway. While Indiana waits on Khristian Lander's decision, we breakdown the outlook for Indiana basketball's 2020 class.

Rivals.com (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Indiana's 2020 recruiting class comes in with a lot of potential down the road as a class that looks to contain multiple three-to-four year players. Because of that, some of them may not see significant minutes early in their career in Bloomington, but will be critical members of the roster when they are upperclassmen. Its 2020 class ranks No. 42 in the country.

Jordan Geronimo

This is a name that if he were in the 2021 class, we may never have heard about him. Geronimo was as late of a bloomer as there was last year and shot up the rankings during the end of the summer. The 6-foot-6 wing has all of the tools to be a very talented player at the college level; athleticism and length and size for a perimeter player. Though his skillset is still developing, he has a much better well-rounded game than a Victor Oladipo or OG Anunoby did at this point in their careers. Geronimo is a good spot up shooter but hasn't proved to be someone who can create his own offense outside of straight line drives and using his athleticism to rise over defenders. Though just over 30 percent from three throughout his senior year, he showed consistency as a junior shooting 38 percent and then 35 percent this summer. So far, his greatest offensive ability is in transition where his athleticism shines. Because of that, he will make more of an immediate impact on the defensive end. His long arms and athleticism both vertically and laterally will prove crucial in allowing him to guard a few different positions on that end of the floor.

Overall, his athleticism should get him on the floor some early and if he can make an impact on the defensive end, his minutes should remain consistent. Because his offensive skillset is still developing, I wouldn't expect too much of an offensive outburst as a freshman.

Anthony Leal

Indiana's Mr. Basketball comes to Indiana with the reputation as a winner and showcased that leading Bloomington South to an undefeated season before the year ended abruptly. Leal is an ideal '2' guard in a college system, as his size and frame stand out for a perimeter player. Right away, his shooting ability should allow him to see minutes as a freshman but he needs to be able to turn into a true knockdown shooter in order to maintain those minutes throughout the season. That ability was highlighted in his final weekend of the AAU season last year when he hit 17 threes in his final three games. The speed is much different in college than high school or even AAU so having good decision making skills will keep him on the floor. Up to this point, he has shown he can be someone that will take care of the ball and make intelligent plays.

Athletically, Leal is not someone who will jump out of the gym, so he makes up for it with the rest of his game. Leal's intangibles are exciting and should bring Indiana fans a lot of joy. His winning mentality, toughness and ability to play with a high motor on every play will not only help maintain that mindset within the team but will show with his unit when he is on the floor. Overall, Leal should be able to see consistent minutes throughout the season if he can maintain his shooting ability. Because of his size for his position, he gives Archie Miller the versatility to play both wing positions at times. Leal could see a similar trajectory during his freshman campaign that Armaan Franklin did this past season.

Trey Galloway

While Galloway is the lowest rated recruit of the 2020 class, he is someone who will quickly outplay that number. Originally a wing, Galloway has slowly transitioned into a 'point-forward' type position as someone who can play positions 1-3. During his final high school season at Culver Academies, he played strictly point guard and averaged 5.5 assists per game. A very underrated ball handler and passer, Galloway proved to be a much more lethal playmaker for the players around him. Though not overly quick in transition, Galloway excels in the secondary break and could prove dividends for an Indiana offense that often struggled in the half-court offensive attack. Unlike Leal, Galloway doesn't come to Bloomington with the reputation as a good shooter. He went from 27 percent from three as a junior to 42 percent in 17 games for Indiana Elite then back to 25 percent as a senior. While he has been hampered by a wrist injury, the lack of consistency is still a bit worrisome. Defensively is where Galloway can showcase his skills as well. Great lateral quickness to go along with his strength and frame, he is able to guard and switch onto positions 1-3 and even at times the 4.