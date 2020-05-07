Maryland 2021 RB Roman Hemby reacts to Indiana offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Just a couple days after Maryland running back Roman Hemby was offered by Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart on April 30, Indiana earned a commitment from Michigan running back David Holloman.
While it seems Indiana is growing more content with its current situation at running back, as it returned Sampson James from the transfer portal in February and begins to back out of the transfer running back market as the spring moves on, it’s still crucial to groom and maintain relationships with running backs in the current cycle, and Hemby is one of them.
“Coach Hart said that I have good size, I do well in the classroom like his other players, and I fit the mold for what they are doing in the running back room,” Hemby told TheHoosier.com. “He told me that the guys that are there now are similar to me, and that’s kind of why I was one of the guys on his board.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news