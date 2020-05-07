Just a couple days after Maryland running back Roman Hemby was offered by Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart on April 30, Indiana earned a commitment from Michigan running back David Holloman.

While it seems Indiana is growing more content with its current situation at running back, as it returned Sampson James from the transfer portal in February and begins to back out of the transfer running back market as the spring moves on, it’s still crucial to groom and maintain relationships with running backs in the current cycle, and Hemby is one of them.