Indiana RB commit David Holloman elaborates on his decision
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Michigan 2021 running back David Holloman announced Thursday evening that he has committed to Indiana, becoming the sixth commitment to an Indiana class that jumped to No. 37 in the nation.
Holloman’s announcement came with some surprise, as he was in pretty heavy talks with programs like Ohio State and Michigan, making several visits to both during the 2019 season and his last visit being in Columbus before the dead period was put in place in mid-March. He already had offers from teams like West Virginia, Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa State and others.
“I chose Indiana because they believe in me, and they believe that I can be one of the top guys to come into the class, as one of the leaders,” Holloman told TheHoosier.com. “Ultimately, my decision came down to getting a fair opportunity to compete.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news