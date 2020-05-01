Michigan 2021 running back David Holloman announced Thursday evening that he has committed to Indiana, becoming the sixth commitment to an Indiana class that jumped to No. 37 in the nation.

Holloman’s announcement came with some surprise, as he was in pretty heavy talks with programs like Ohio State and Michigan, making several visits to both during the 2019 season and his last visit being in Columbus before the dead period was put in place in mid-March. He already had offers from teams like West Virginia, Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa State and others.